Eoin Bradley was a Derry inter-county footballer for many years

Former Derry Gaelic football star Eoin Bradley has weighed in with his support to help nearby club Kilrea smash a fundraising effort for a good cause.

The Glenullin man, who plays football for Irish Premiership club Coleraine, took part in a 1,000km relay staged over 24 hours in support of Northern Ireland Chest, Heart and Stoke.

"It was a magnificent community effort and we only played a small part in it," said Bradley who admitted he couldn't say no to the challenge when his children brought it to his attention.

"My daughter Cara (9) plays camogie at the club and son Cathaoir (14) is a footballer there too.

"Kilrea are our near neighbours so it wasn't hard to set rivalries aside.

"The fact they smashed their target by more than £3,500 is testament to the dedication and support of the whole community."

'Massive effort' raised in excess of £20,000

More than 550 club members and friends participated covering the 600km - the length of Ireland from Malin to Mizen Head - in relatively quick time either walking or running. Six hours into the 24-hour stint had clocked up 4,000km.

Local nurse Dervla Thomson ran a leg of her marathon at 1am and was back at work later the same morning. Adrienne Gorman completed her final exam of her degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering at Queens then completed her run with cousin Blathnaid McLaughlin in the wee small hours.

The club's massive effort raised in excess of £20,000 with donations from supporters locally and all around the world.

"I did a 5km run and we even had our dog Bella joining in," revealed Bradley who represented Derry at inter-county level for a decade alongside his brother Paddy.

"To receive such support in these difficult times when some people don't even have a job is terrific," he added.

Eoin Bradley is a regular goalscorer for Premiership club Coleraine

'Afraid of the unknown'

Now in his second spell at Coleraine, the striker looks forward to a return to soccer but only when the time is right.

"I miss the game but you want to be sure you are safe when things do start up again. We are all afraid of the unknown.

"I am doing a bit of training and keeping in touch with my team-mates as best I can.

"We did have a players' quiz over the internet and it was great to see everyone again even though I didn't do so well."

Whisper it, but the Bannsiders goalscorer finished bottom of the table in that one!"