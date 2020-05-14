Carl Fogarty's double success in 1993 will feature on North West 200 Lockdown

A series of classic races from the archives will feature on Saturday's North West 200 Lockdown on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Bikes Facebook page from 10:00 BST to 14:00.

As well as highlights of some of the best battles and most significant races around the nine-mile Triangle circuit, Stephen Watson will be joined by an array of special guests during the programme.

These include five-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea and NW200 winners Phillip McCallen and Steve Plater.

Regular BBC North West 200 commentators Richard Nichols and Steve Parrish are also on the guest list, along with the event's fastest newcomer Richard Cooper, Maria Costello, Jamie Hamilton, Michael Sweeney and ex-multiple winners Ryan Farquhar and Jeremy McWilliams.

Those with a liking for nostalgia can re-live some of the best of action from the 1990s, days with the sun invariably shone on the north coast during race week.

Among the footage featured will be Phillip McCallen's record five-timer at the 1992 meeting and Carl Fogarty's memorable Superbike double on his Moto Cinelli Ducati a year later.

You will also be able to watch Robert Dunlop clinch the last of his four hat-tricks in 1994 and Coleraine man Owen McNally secure a hugely popular 250cc triumph in 1997.

Yorkshireman David Jefferies marked his arrival on the road racing scene, and that of his V&M team's Yamaha R1, with a stunning three-timer at the 1999 meeting, while New Zealander Bruce Anstey was a victor on his debut appearance in the 2002 Production race on a borrowed bike.

Michael Rutter raced to two Superbike wins at the 2004 North West

Scotsman Iain Duffus also topped the podium in 2002 after being involved in a photo-finish with Adrian Archibald, while Michael Rutter became the first rider to go through the speed trap between Station Corner and University in excess of 200mph on his way to a convincing double on his Honda in 2004.

Ian Lougher's win by one tenth of a second in the Superstock class in 2005 and Robert Dunlop's first victory for 12 years - and his 15th in total - in the 125c class in 2006 will also be featured.

You can watch one of Steve Plater's eight event wins and Ryan Farquhar's triumph in the inaugural Supertwin race in 2012 is also featured.

Former MotoGP rider Jeremy McWilliams claimed the first of his three North West Supertwins wins in 2013, while Ian Hutchinson marked his return from serious injury by coming out on top and setting a new lap record in a Superstock race in 2016.