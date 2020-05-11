Rea won the Superpole race at the opening round at Phillip Island

Jonathan Rea has said the fact that he lies fourth after the opening round of the World Superbike series is helping to motivate him to train harder during the coronavirus lockdown.

The 33-year-old crashed in race one, before recovering to win the Superpole race and finish second in race two.

He trails Kawasaki team-mate and championship leader Alex Lowes by 19 points after the Phillip Island round.

"I'm always looking for more, it's a bit of an obsession," said Rea.

"Being behind in the championship is good in a way because it keeps your motivation really high," the Northern Irishman told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time programme.

"When you come back you want to be really strong and take over again. The fear of not winning drives you on."

'I've never been in better shape'

That opening round in Australia was staged on 29 February and 1 March. Since then the series has been put on hold, with the calendar for the remaining rounds of the season set to look very different.

"Everything is up in the air but we've provisionally planned to start at the beginning of August," explained the five-time world champion.

Rea secured his fifth consecutive World Superbike title last year

"We just have to follow the evolution of this virus across the world because of the nature of a world championship being held in different countries.

"I really miss riding my bike but we just have to deal with it and I'm keeping myself in shape. I've never been in better shape because I have so much time to train and recover.

"My team are working really hard behind the scenes too - not just for this season but also for the future.

"Out of a 13-round championship they are looking to try and run seven rounds this year, probably in Spain, Portugal and Italy."

Virtual cycling races and time with family

While unable to compete in World Superbikes, Rea is enjoying challenging friends to virtual cycling races and spending plenty of time with wife Tatia and sons Jake, six, and Tyler, four.

"I'm kind of addicted to this virtual cycling online with a lot of my mates around the world. We can get into group rides and races and we recently did a 100km race.

"It's helping to keep me sane and riding the bike for a couple of hours is a great way to release endorphins in these strange times. I come off the bike suffering but always with a smile on my face.

"It's also nice to spend time with my wife and kids, and I'm also getting stuff done in the garden and enjoying cooking.

"I spent around 100 nights away from my family last year and it's great when things are going well, but it's not as glamorous as people might think, hanging out in hotel rooms on your own and in airports.