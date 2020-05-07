Sport Re-run: BBC Two NI to broadcast new five-part archive series

Media playback is not supported on this device 'A rivalry for the ages' - Mark Sidebottom recalls Armagh v Tyrone Ulster SFC final

With the sporting calendar on hold, BBC Sport NI is delving into the archives with a new five-part series.

Sport Re-run begins on Sunday, 10 May on BBC Two NI at 20:15 BST.

The first programme looks back at the classic Ulster Senior Football Final between Armagh and Tyrone in 2005.

Following episodes will feature the North West 200, Ulster's 1999 European Cup triumph, Ireland's Hockey World Cup underdog story and Northern Ireland's 1982 World Cup victory over Spain.

The first episode, which goes out on what would have been the first day of this year's Ulster Senior Football Championship, is presented by Stephen Watson and features interviews with Oisin McConville, Peter Canavan and Joe Kernan.

Next up, on 17 May, is a look back at some the North West 200's greatest ever races, broadcast on what would have been the weekend of this year's racing on the north coast.

The third programme, on 24 May, relives Ulster Rugby's greatest ever moment, the European Cup success in 1999. The programme includes action from the unforgettable season and extended highlights of the final at Lansdowne Road with guest David Humphreys.

Live Like Legends, the story of Ireland's journey to the 2018 Women's Hockey World Cup final and subsequent dramatic Olympic qualification, as told by the players themselves will broadcast on 31 May.

On 7 June, the final programme in the series tells the story of how, against all the odds, Northern Ireland caused a huge upset against host nation Spain at the World Cup 1982. The programme features extended highlights of the match with guest Gerry Armstrong, the goal scoring hero.

And to keep sports fans entertained over the summer there will also be accompanying archive footage released on BBC iPlayer including GAA Ulster Championship Finals, great races from the North West 200, famous Ulster Rugby games and classic football matches.

"These are difficult times and we know that sports fans are missing the numerous events and tournaments that would've been taking place," said Neil Brittain, executive editor of BBC Sport NI.

"Over the years we've been lucky in Northern Ireland to have had some really uplifting sporting achievements and we're looking forward to bringing a flavour of those to people over the next few weeks.

"Starting with that nail-biting Ulster SFC final to Gerry Armstrong's finish against Spain, we hope viewers can sit back, relax and enjoy some classic sporting moments."