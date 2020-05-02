Sean O'Neill: Crusaders keeper seeking perfection in lockdown

Sean O'Neill saves a penalty in a north Belfast derby encounter against Cliftonville

Crusaders keeper Sean O'Neill has been using time profitably in lockdown as he seeks to fine tune his game.

The 32-year-old stopper admits that he would rather be playing than watching videos of matches from earlier in the season before Coronavirus forced the shutdown of football in early March.

O'Neill reckons he has been able to identify key moments which, with slight adjustments to his game, will help improve future performance levels.

"Before lockdown I didn't self-analyse much but now, with so much more time on my hands, I have looked at the recordings a number of times," he told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound programme.

"I've taken a few notes of how games went and what I could have done differently. So I have a few things to work on.

"I look forward to getting back to training and putting them into practice. It is all very helpful to watch but at the same time I just want to get out and play as soon as possible.

"You can look at as much football as you want but it's playing the game that we all love and enjoy most."

Closing in on decade

O'Neill, currently in his ninth season at the club, has also reviewed his performances against Wolves in the Europa League last summer.

"I usually switch off before the end," he joked, recalling his late mistake at Molyneaux which saw the Premier League double their lead.

O'Neill also revealed that while his weekday routine is now largely taken up looking after his three-year-old daughter Orah, he does manage to keep fit thanks to a makeshift home gym.

Last-gasp penalty save earns dramatic win for Crues

"I've turned my dining room into a gym after moving some of the equipment from Seaview with the club's permission," he added.

"My wife isn't too happy about it because I have a bike, a bench and quite a lot of other stuff in there!

"I'm also running at night so I'm doing enough to keep me going."

O'Neill, a huge fans' favourite, rocked Crusaders by handing in a transfer request in December 2018.

However, despite fierce competition, he ended up battling his way back to claim the number one jersey this season.

Title treble

In his time on the Shore Road he has been a part of squads that have won the Irish Premiership title three times.

In March last year he presented young fan Jack Boyd with his County Antrim Shield winners' medal after defeating Linfield 4-3 in a memorable decider.

O'Neill had also helped the Crues win the trophy the previous season.

His other successes have come in the League Cup and Setanta Cup. Only an Irish Cup medal eludes the former Ballymena United and Dungannon Swifts goalkeeper, who also played Gaelic football for Antrim.

For now though he is focused on keeping one of his biggest fans, Orah, amused and that involves watching a lot of children's TV and letting her practice make-up skills on him!

Sean O'Neill lifts the Gibson after the Premiership success in 2016

"I've watched the complete series of Peppa Pig and Aladdin is another of her favourites," he revealed.

"I've done dressing up and had a lot of make up put on - not something I am into and not something I am enjoying.

"I certainly wouldn't want to arrive at Seaview looking like that! I'm trying to encourage her into the garden to kick ball but that's not happening!

"It is what it is but I hope this lockdown ends some time soon."