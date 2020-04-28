NI sports bodies call on Executive to reconsider financial support available to clubs

All sporting competition has been suspended in Northern Ireland since mid March

A joint letter from Northern Ireland's major sporting bodies to the Executive has requested an urgent reconsideration of grant schemes to allow smaller clubs to avail of financial support.

The letter signed by Ulster GAA, the Irish Football Association, Ulster Rugby and the NI Sports Forum asks for the small business grant scheme to be opened up to sports organisations.

Clubs are not currently eligible for the £10,000 coronavirus support grant, which is available to businesses with a net asset value of up to £15,000.

However, the leisure sector is included in the retail, tourism and hospitality grant which offers £25,000 to bodies with a rateable value of between £15,000 and £51,000.

The sporting bodies have argued that offering much-needed financial aid to medium-sized clubs but not to smaller organisations is "contradictory… and will have a hugely detrimental impact on our sector."

Lack of financial support 'grossly unfair'

Sports clubs in England and Wales are able to apply for their equivalent small business support grant.

"We believe that the current position taken by the Department for the Economy is grossly unfair to the Northern Ireland sporting sector in comparison," reads the letter, addressed to Finance Minister Conor Murphy and Minister for the Economy Diane Dodds.

"Our clubs and their members are providing vital support to local communities across Northern Ireland in various ways."

"Sports clubs are significant employers and through competitions and events, they also contribute significantly to the Northern Ireland economy.

"We have heard from many clubs across out respective sports who are concerned about whether they will be able to survive this pandemic.

"With physical activity and positive mental health becoming so important at this time, we are concerned that many sports clubs are facing closure while others may not be able to adequately meet the needs of their members and the public as we return to activity."

The sporting world has been brought to a standstill by coronavirus, with no current schedule for a return to activity in Northern Ireland.

Ulster Rugby, Ulster GAA and the IFA have all placed a number of staff on furlough in recent weeks, and many Irish Premiership clubs have followed suit while it remains unclear how and when competition will resume.

There is currently no relief grant available to the biggest businesses in Northern Ireland, and the sporting bodies have requested that the Executive considers offering support to those whose net asset value is in excess of £51,000.

"Many of our larger clubs fit into this category," says the joint statement.

"Like the rest of the sporting sector, they have seen their businesses plummet due to no fixtures taking place and other sources of income being significantly impacted,".