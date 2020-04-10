Northern Ireland's main sports governing bodies unite for 'stay at home' call

Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson, Ulster Rugby chief executive Jonny Petrie and Ulster GAA secretary and chief executive Brian McAvoy have called on members and supporters to stick to the "game plan"

The three main governing bodies for sport in Northern Ireland have united to call for their members and supporters to stay at home this Easter.

Ulster Rugby, the Irish FA and Ulster GAA have combined to make the appeal amid the ongoing battle against the coronavirus crisis.

"It remains absolutely essential that each one of us continues to play our part," said the statement.

"That means staying at home and staying indoors as much as possible.

"And if you have to leave the house for essential items, observing the strict social distancing measures."

The statement from the governing bodies said the Easter weekend would normally be "packed with sport".

"We know our members are missing their games but the more we hold the line now, the sooner we will be back out there playing our beloved sports.

"This match - the people versus coronavirus - is the most difficult opposition we will ever face and we have to win.

The statement was signed by Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson, Ulster GAA secretary and chief executive Brian McAvoy and Ulster Rugby's chief executive Jonny Petrie.