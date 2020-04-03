Easy recipes, routines and healthy habits - a performance nutritionist's guide to lockdown

Media playback is not supported on this device Instagram: @thenutritionisr

As a performance nutritionist, David Dunne's job is to ensure that his clients are getting the right food at the right time.

Food, he explains, is not only a vital part on an athlete's sustenance but also their routine. It is a crucial segment of their training structure.

In a time in which many people have been forced to temporarily abandon their usual routines, Dunne is sharing his expertise to show that a planned and varied diet is a plausible way to provide structure amid the chaos.

Among an impressive list of athletes, Dublin native Dunne has worked with the European Ryder Cup team, undefeated Belfast boxer Michael Conlan and a host of top football and NBA teams.

With sport on the backburner, Dunne has published a number of recipes on social media, designed to be easy to follow for people without access to an extensive list of ingredients or expertise.

"I want to show that it can be really easy, and making some nice food doesn't have to take all day or require a list of expensive ingredients," he explains.

"A lot of what you have in the store cupboard, you can turn into something pretty handy."

Establish a routine through meals

While a lot of people are no longer working in their familiar environment, Dunne points to the fact that everyday life has always evolved around the three main meals of the day.

As people desperately seek some semblance of normality in unprecedented times, Dunne points to the structure that a focus on your daily meals can offer.

"All of a sudden who people who used to bring food to work with them or buy it out are now in the house all day.

Media playback is not supported on this device Protein pancakes

"What we would generally say is just establish a meal pattern and build a routine now that you are home.

"I would still allocate the time you would usually have when working in the office for a lunch break."

"Things that are really good options at the start of a day would be a high protein breakfast, like an omelette or some yoghurt and fruit.

"As we get to lunch we might look at something that will fuel our evening activity like wraps, a small pasta dish or a fresh salad are always good options."

An added emphasis being place on the food you eat also presents and opportunity to create new, healthy habits, says Dunne.

"With a little bit of effort each week and just going back to basics, you should set yourself one goal whether it be cooking five dinners in a week or preparing two snacks that will do you for the week," he suggests.

"Every week, add a little bit on top of that, and I think that's the best way to do it.

"If we try to do everything at once, we are more likely to fail in three or four weeks.

"We are trying to make things quick, easy and tasty while stuff is still beneficial to your health."