Ulster Grand Prix: 2020 race called off as organisers 'unable to find necessary financial support'

The Ulster Grand Prix's future has been under threat in recent months

The 2020 Ulster Grand Prix has been called off as race organisers said that they were "unable to find the necessary financial support" to run the meeting.

The Dundrod and District Club revealed in November that they were facing major financial difficulties, with debts in the region of £300,000.

The club have held numerous meetings with politicians in recent weeks.

"The crisis around the Coronavirus has made finding a solution at this stage impossible," read a club statement.

