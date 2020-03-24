British Superbike Championship suspension extended to opening three rounds

Glenn Irwin has signed a Honda deal to race alongside his brother Andrew in the BSB

The suspension of the British Superbike Championship has now been extended to the opening three rounds following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's coronavius announcement on Monday.

With the opening round at Silverstone on 10-12 April already off, the Oulton Park (1-3 May) and Donington Park (22-24 May) rounds have now been postponed.

There will be a large Northern Ireland contingent in action again this year.

These will include brothers Glenn and Andrew Irwin in the Superbike class.