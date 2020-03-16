Coronavirus: North West 200 set to be cancelled

Hampshire rider James Hillier during the 2019 North West 200

This year's North West 200 is poised to be called off because of coronavirus just hours after the Isle of Man TT was cancelled.

The annual road race meeting, which was scheduled to take place between 10 and 16 May, is Ireland's largest outdoor sporting event.

The Isle of Man TT in June is also cancelled because of coronavirus.

The Ulster GP, which is held in August, is now the only internatioal road racing event still on at present.

North West 200 event director Mervyn Whyte said last week that the annual Northern Ireland road race would go ahead until "we're told opposite".

Whyte added that organisers of the popular motorcycling road race have taken advice from the public health authorities.

The Tandragee 100, scheduled for 2 May, was postponed earlier on Monday while organisers of the Cookstown 100 hope to hold the meeting in September after next month's scheduled event was called off.

Foot and Mouth Disease led to the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT also not being held in 2001,

More to follow....