World Superbikes: Spanish round scheduled for March postponed until October because of coronavirus

Jonathan Rea and Alex Lowes both won races at the opening round at Phillip Island

World Superbike organisers have revealed that the Spanish round of the series, scheduled for 27-29 March, has been postponed until 23-25 October.

The Qatar round of the championship was to take place this weekend but was called off last week because of fears over the spread of the coronavirus.

The Jerez round has been delayed until later in the year for the same reason.

The French round of the series at Magny-Cours has been rescheduled from 25-27 September to 2-4 October.

"The FIM and Dorna WSBK Organization is working extensively with Circuits and Government Officials following up the situation in each country and will inform accordingly in due course if there are further changes to the 2020 Calendar," read a statement from World Superbike organisers.

Englishman Alex Lowes leads the championship after last week's opening round at Phillip Island in Australia.

The series is scheduled to be held over 13 rounds, with the next races scheduled to be staged in Assen in mid-April.