Paul Jordan: Magherafelt rider signs for Burrows racing team

Jordan secured a string of top-15 finishes at last year's TT

Paul Jordan has signed for Northern Ireland's Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team to compete at the Irish national road races in 2020.

The Magherafelt rider last month parted company with RC Express Racing after joining the Bristol-based outfit in 2018.

Jordan, a former winner in the Ulster Grand Prix supertwin class, made his Isle of Man TT debut in 2017.

"I know this is a move that will really benefit me," said the 28-year-old.

Jordan, a former 125cc Irish road racing champion and Supersport race winner, will concentrate solely on the Irish national meetings for John Burrows' County Tyrone-based team this year.

He will ride a Suzuki GSX-R1000 Superbike and Yamaha YZF-R6.

He added: "Being in the team will ensure I get a lot of track time this year at the Irish nationals and that is only going to bring my riding on.

"You only have to look at the calibre of riders who have been with this team in the past, like Dan Kneen, Malachi Mitchell-Thomas, Davey Todd and of course Derek Sheils.

"The team is local to me and I only live about 15 minutes away from John's house, so that is going to prove useful as well."