Michael McCann returns to the Antrim football squad after three years out

Michael McCann was Cargin's captain in last year's Antrim Senior Football Championship success

Michael McCann has returned to training with Antrim's senior footballers and could be included for the Division Four match against Carlow on 23 February.

McCann, absent from the county scene since 2016, led Cargin to victory over Lamh Dhearg in the Antrim Senior Championship final in October.

The 34-year-old trained with Lenny Harbinson's Saffrons panel on Tuesday.

"I have returned to the squad. It is something I've given a lot of thought to," McCann told BBC Sport NI.

"I have been talking to Lenny Harbinson about a potential return and went back to training on Tuesday evening.

"I had taken soundings from some of the more senior players such as my brother Tomas and Paddy Cunningham and their feedback was that there's a lot of positivity around the squad and that helped me make my mind up."

"It will take a little time to reintegrate but its good to be back.

"My aim now is to get fully fit and hope that I have something to offer the Saffrons on the field of play "

The return of the versatile McCann will be a boost to Antrim's league and Championship prospects.

They have won two out of three in Division Four and play the winners of Monaghan v Cavan in the Ulster Championship in May.

McCann was as All-Star nominee as far back as 2009 - the year he helped Antrim clinch a surprise place in the Ulster Final.