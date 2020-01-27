Corry Evans: Northern Ireland midfielder has operation on fractured skull

Corry Evans was five minutes into his 200th Blackburn Rovers appearance when the injury occurred

Northern Ireland midfielder Corry Evans has undergone surgery on his frontal lobe and eye socket fractures.

Evans suffered the injury while making his 200th Blackburn Rovers appearance against Preston North End in January.

"He had his operation, it went very well. He is going to spend 10-14 days in his own environment with his family," said Rovers boss Tony Mowbray.

"The surgeon said that it went as well as it could have gone."

Mowbray has said he will not put a timeframe on the 29-year-old's return, and believes his recovery will be about confidence as well as his physical injuries.

Evans is almost certain to miss Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off semi-final away to Bosnia-Herzegovina on 26 March and any potential final five days later.

"Eventually, at some stage he will get back to heading foam footballs to get his confidence back to use his head," added Mowbray.

"We will give him all the time he needs.

"The injury will hopefully take care of itself, mend well, and he'll have the confidence to come back soon.

"I think he's had a really good spell with the Northern Ireland set-up and achieved some good things with them."