GAA Football League: Armagh ease past Cavan in Division Two opener

Conor Turbitt finished his Football League debut with 1-6 as Armagh ran out 2-18 to 1-08 winners over Cavan in Division Two at the Athletic Grounds.

The Clann Eireann's youngster netted one minute into the second half in an impressive display and provided a constant outlet for Armagh.

Stefan Campbell added a penalty with six minutes to play as Kieran McGeeney's men remained in control.

Padraig Faulkner grabbed a late consolation goal for the visitors.

Turbitt, who starred for the Orchard County in the McKenna Cup, marked his maiden Football League appearance with three early points, which were only interrupted by Bryan Magee's point from play.

Oisin Kiernan reduced Armagh's lead to one point, but Oisin O'Neill, Aidan Forker, Niall Grimley, Rory Grugan and Campbell handed the hosts a commanding 0-08 to 0-02 lead after 20 minutes.

Conor Madden and Conor Smith gave the Breffni men a much-needed response, before Cavan's momentum was halted by Stephen Smith's black card sin-bin shortly after Grugan kicked his second score of the game.

O'Neill and Magee exchanged scores as the points dried up towards the end of the half, but Armagh went into the break with a 0-10 to 0-05 advantage.

Turbitt's fairy-tale League debut continued with a well-taken goal one minute after the restart, with Armagh's lead further extended by O'Neill's point from play.

Cavan's misery was compounded by Faulkner's black card, although Gearoid McKiernan cancelled out Campbell's score for Armagh, who were beginning to run away with the game.

James Smith was handed Cavan's third black card, with Rian O'Neill, Grugan and Turbitt all adding further scores before Campbell converted from the spot with six minutes to go after Jarlath Og Burns was fouled.

Faulkner capitalised on some confusion in the Armagh defence to fist the ball home with three minutes to go, with Turbitt and Kiernan each kicking two more points as Armagh ran out easy winners.

What they said

Oisin O'Neill, Armagh: "We worked really hard in pre-season and targeted this game from a long way out.

"We've seen Conor (Turbitt) in pre-season and in training, and he brings that quality. He is a lovely kicker of the ball and it up to us to give the ball to him.

"We realised a good start can take the pressure off and we'd be looking up the table instead of down it."

