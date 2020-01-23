There's no quick fix - McManus committed to Ulster hurling's long-term building project

McManus made his Antrim debut 13 years ago

"This is what my passion is. I'm very lucky to spend so long doing it. I'll be there until they ask me to leave."

Neil McManus seems mildly affronted that you dare to ask whether any fatigue has set in as he faces into a Division Two A campaign some might argue is beneath his hurling talents.

Wicklow in Arklow for starters on Sunday. No disrespect to Wicklow, but it's a fixture unlikely to get hurling pulses racing.

The 31-year-old Cushendall man is a player who, it's commonly accepted, would walk into even the most talented of senior county hurling squads.

So, with your tongue firmly in your cheek, you venture the suggestion that he had the misfortune to be born in the wrong county.

"Not at all. I was born and reared in Cushendall. Playing hurling for Antrim and Cushendall has been my pleasure."

Ulster recovery a long-term project

It's a glorious sunny January morning in south Belfast as the bearded McManus - who could be a double for Jamie Dornan - is doing his bit along with Donegal footballer Jamie Brennan to flag up the start of the Allianz Leagues to the masses.

In the week that's in it, after the re-emergence of the Northern Ireland Executive from cold storage, he's getting peppered with questions about Casement Park. Will it ever happen? McManus reckons the signs are promising and he's a man who has been keeping his ear to the ground in terms of all the politicking and machinating.

But we quickly move on to a subject which has all the appearances of an even more long-term project - Ulster hurling's struggle on the inter-county stage.

It is only a couple of weeks after Ulster club champions Slaughtneil put it up to eventual All-Ireland champions Ballyhale Shamrocks in an epic semi-final at Newry.

At club level, Ulster remained largely on the All-Ireland pace during the past decade with Loughgiel winning the title in grand style in 2012, Cushendall reaching the 2016 final and putting St Thomas' of Galway to the pin of their collar in last year's semi-final before being edged out. That's not to mention Slaughtneil being more than competitive in two of their three recent last-four All-Ireland semi-final appearances.

Southern structure produces ready-made hurlers

The Antrim forward has won three county club titles with Cushendall

But on this Wednesday morning as we face into another year when there will not even be an Ulster Senior Hurling Championship, the condition of the inter-county game in the northern province has never appeared worse.

McManus makes no attempt to argue to the contrary as he ponders why relative club success cannot be translated on the inter-county stage.

"Any of the top four or five [club] teams in Antrim, Slaughtneil in Derry and any of the three county Down teams, all think they can win an Ulster title and then beat whoever is thrown at them in an All-Ireland semi-final. That would be the way every club player looks at it.

"At the county level, it's not the same. I don't know the reasons behind that."

But in his next breath, McManus does venture a few thoughts on why Ulster has lost its way so badly, which largely involves the province's failure to be in any way competitive in high-end schools and third-level competitions.

"There's a huge emphasis [down south] on bringing players through from schools, linking them with clubs and county development squads through to colleges.

"If kids are going from playing high level schools competitions, then playing Fitzgibbon Cup hurling with their college, that creates almost a ready-made inter-county hurler. I don't think we have that infrastructure here to develop players in the north."

Ulster's universities haven't competed in the Fitzgibbon Cup for several years during a period which has become almost a golden age in terms of the competition's prestige and competitiveness.

No quick fix

Media playback is not supported on this device Casement Park project go-ahead 'a matter of when not it' says Antrim's Neil McManus

As for solutions, the only certainty is that there is going to be no quick fix.

McManus does believe the Gaelfast initiative aimed at regenerating the GAA in Belfast offers "optimism for the future but we're not going to see the results of that for maybe 10 years".

"And the truth of the matter is that it needs a lot more funding. It's been given, I think, £1m. That won't be anywhere close to the figure required."

As for the short-term and this weekend, McManus says Antrim are as well prepared as they can be under new manager, former Tipperary goalkeeper Darren Gleeson, with everybody pushing in the same direction as opposed to the club factionalism which has bedevilled the county.

"Everybody who Antrim would want in the squad is there. That's a fantastic start. That's not always been the case but it is this year.

"A lot of new players have come in. Aodhan O'Brien from Rossa. Michael Bradley and Donal Nugent from St John's and Paul Cunning from Dunloy to name a few. There are quite a number of players who hopefully will have a strong impact on the team."

Gleeson takes over from Peden

New Antrim manager Darren Gleeson won an All-Ireland title with Tipperary in 2016

Training started in November and the pre-seasons signs were moderately encouraging without being earth-shattering as the predominately young Saffrons reached the final of the second-tier Leinster competition, the Kehoe Cup, going down to a one-point defeat by Offaly, who will be among their Division 2A opponents.

Neal Peden, who has moved on to a new director of hurling role in Antrim, brought Gleeson into his backroom team last year before the Tipp All-Ireland winner was installed as manager in the autumn.

"Darren just brings a huge amount of experience as a multiple All-Ireland winner with Tipperary," adds McManus.

"He's been in those changing rooms on big days. He's seen how success can be achieved at the very highest level. Every piece of his experience we can garner, the better for us."

Saffrons need more fortitude

Part of Gleeson's task will be to build a bit more mental fortitude into a county side so that it can respond positively to days of adversity.

"There have been times when league campaigns have been going well and one bad defeat can set us back an insurmountable amount," admits McManus.

"We need to be a little bit more reactive in the sense that if we do suffer a defeat, we dust ourselves down, go again and don't let it derail our entire season.

An aerial view of the proposed stadium at Casement Park

"It's about creating that momentum.

"OK….the other counties have bigger squads and the participation in Antrim isn't what it should be, but hopefully Gaelfast will address that.

"We're standing in Belfast today. A city with over 300,000 people. We absolutely need to start maximising that as a GAA hub."

McManus is a passionate man who the GAA authorities will do well to help drive that project, whether it is through on or off-the-field endeavours.