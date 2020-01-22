CPA members back 'militant strategy' over GAA's fixtures concerns

Micheal Briody cites Donegal's withdrawal from the McKenna Cup as need for the GAA to address fixture congestion

Members of the Club Players Association have backed a 'militant strategy' over the GAA's fixture pile-up.

The CPA has been given a mandate after a members' survey, although strike action has been ruled out.

CPA chairman Micheal Briody said that Donegal's McKenna Cup withdrawal shows the need for "radical change".

Briody added the GAA's promotion of the elite game has come "to the detriment of club, schools and third level competitions."

In the CPA's survey of 1,617 members, nearly 80 percent felt a significant disconnect between grass roots club players and the wider association.

While a players' strike has been ruled out, the CPA say they have contacted sponsors to ask them "to support what is right for everyone - not just the few."

"It is the people in the clubs of the country that are the customers of these large sponsors and we are expecting them to bring influence to the corridors of power in Croke Park," said a statement from the CPA.

The association withdrew from the GAA's fixtures taskforce before its completion, stating its purpose was to "ratify the status quo" rather bring any real change.

"The final outputs of the task force were disappointing as there were so many better options not considered because some vested stakeholders were unwilling to compromise," continued the statement.

In the CPA's survey, almost 75 percent of members did not prefer the task force's findings, and less than 10 perfect were aware of the report being discussed at their own club.