Jonathan Rea: World Superbikes champion scoops third Belfast Telegraph sports award

Rea claimed his fifth World Superbikes title in 2019

Five-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea has been named Belfast Telegraph Sports Star of the Year for the third time in a row.

The Kawasaki racer claimed his most dramatic Superbikes title yet in 2019, mounting a mammoth comeback to defeat Alvaro Bautista to the title.

Rea, 32, was named BBC NI Sports Personality of the Year last month.

World Championship bronze medallist Mark Downey collected the Telegraph's Player of the Year award.

The County Down man became the first Irish medallist at the tournament in five years when he edged out Poland's Wojciech Pszczolarski in March.

There was also recognition for four-time Paralympic gold medallist Bethany Firth, who received the Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability award having claimed her first World Para-Swimming titles in 2019.

Rower Philip Doyle received the Breakthrough Award after the Banbridge man qualified Ireland's double sculls boat for this year's Tokyo Olympics.

Alongside partner Ronan Byrne, Doyle secured a second place finish at the World Championships in Linz last September.

Northern Ireland's football team were named Team of the Year while former Ireland and Ulster rugby captain Rory Best was inducted into the Hall of Fame.