Jonathan Rea: Five-time WSB champion takes Irish Motorcyclist of the Year award for fifth year in a row

Tatia and Jonathan Rea celebrate a fifth straight Irish Motorcyclist of the Year award for the World Superbike champion

Five-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea has been named Irish Motorcyclist of the Year for the fifth year in a row.

Rea, who became the first rider ever to win five titles in the global series, received his award at the Crowne Plaza in Belfast on Friday night.

Peter Hickman was named International Road Racer of the Year and Jack Kennedy top short circuit rider on GB circuits.

Road racer Ryan Farquhar was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Among the Dungannon rider's career achievements were three Isle of Man TT wins and five North West 200 victories, plus numerous Irish road race titles and race triumphs.

Farquhar was voted Irish Motorcyclist of the Year in 2013 after winning the Supertwins events at the North West, TT and Ulster Grand Prix.

Rea overturned a 61-point deficit to Alvaro Bautista to secure victory in the World Superbike series.

Smiths Racing rider Hickman claimed a hat-trick of wins at the TT in June and also clinched a Superstock success at the North West and then a remarkable seven victories at the Ulster Grand Prix in August.

Dubliner Kennedy scooped the short circuit prize after collecting the British Supersport crown for the second year in succession, while Century Racing/IMR were chosen as Team of the Year after carrying Korie McGreevy to his British Superstock 600cc title.

Scott Swann took the Young Rider of the Year award after coming fifth in the British Motostar series and 2019 British Quad champion Mark McLernon was revealed as Young Rider of the Year.

The late Wilson Craig, who passed away in September, was posthumously awarded the Services to Motorcycling Award for his many years of financial backing to a number of riders.

Among the riders sponsored by the Londonderry businessman were Guy Martin, Cameron Donald, William Dunlop, Jamie Hamilton, David Johnson, Derek McGee, Keith Amor and Marshall Neill.

Recent Irish Motorcyclist of the Year winners 2020 Jonathan Rea 2019 Jonathan Rea 2018 Jonathan Rea 2017 Jonathan Rea 2016 Jonathan Rea 2015 Michael Dunlop 2014 Eugene Laverty 2013 Ryan Farquhar 2012 Alastair Seeley

Lisburn's Carl Phillips was named Short Circuit Rider of the Year on Irish circuits after winning the Ulster Superbike Championship, taking victory in 11 races along the way.

Skerries man Michael Sweeney was named National Road Racer of the Year in recognition of winning the Irish Supersport and Supertwins titles, as well as coming in first in the Duke Road Race rankings.

Another Republic of Ireland rider, Derek Sheils, was the inaugural winner of the 'King of the Roads' prize, promoted by Greenlight Television and Motorsport TV.

The award is structured around the racer's results in the feature blue riband races at affiliated road meetings.

Sheils became Irish Superbike champion for the third time in 2019.

Alastair Seeley's thrilling race win following a last-lap dice with Jack Kennedy in the British Supersport Championship race at Brands Hatch was voted Race of the Year.