John McGuinness: Morecambe rider to race Kawasakis at NW200 and IOM TT

McGuinness has amassed 23 IOM TT wins in a distinguished career

John McGuinness is to ride for the Quattro Plant Bournemouth Kawasaki team at this year's North West 200 and Isle of Man TT international road races.

McGuinness, a 23-time TT winner, will ride the team's bikes in the Superbike and Superstock classes at both events.

The Morecambe rider suffered extensive injuries in a crash at the North West in 2017 but rode for Norton last year.

Alastair Seeley will be McGuinness's team-mate at the NW200, having signed for the team in November.

McGuinness, who boasts six NW200 successes and 21 podiums over the Triangle circuit, will celebrate his 30th year of racing in 2020.

The 47-year-old was the outright lap record holder around the 37.73-mile TT Mountain Course from 2004-2013, regaining the accolade in 2015 when he lapped at a personal best speed of 132.701mph.

His tally of TT wins stands three behind the record held by the late Joey Dunlop, while his tally of 47 podiums is the highest figure of all time.

Quattro Plant Kawasaki are concentrating solely on the roads in 2019, having previously competed successfully in the British Superbike Championship, a series they won with Leon Haslam in 2017.

The team, run by Pete Extance, recently announced that they were parting company with their regular roads racer James Hillier after a 10-year partnership.

"I'm delighted to announce my plans for the 2020 international road racing season and equally delighted to be riding for Quattro Plant Bournemouth Kawasaki," said McGuinness.

"Their record on the roads with James Hillier, in terms of both results and reliability, along with their reputation within the bike industry, speak for themselves and with it being such a family-orientated team, it's the perfect fit for me.

"It's a highly reputable, professional team who have achieved great things on both the roads and the circuits and, for me, they tick all the boxes."

"After my performances at Macau, I really got my mojo back and, with my leg now 100%, I feel like I'm as riding as well as ever. Joining Kawasaki and Pete's team and riding the Ninja ZX-10RR is a new chapter for me, one I'm excited about and really looking forward to."