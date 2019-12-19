David Johnson to ride for OMG Racing BMW team at NW200 and Isle of Man TT

Johnson won the Classic TT Superbike race in August

Australian David Johnson is to ride for the OMG Racing BMW team at the 2020 North West 200 and Isle of Man TT international road races.

Johnson, 37, took his first TT podium by finishing third in the Superstock race for Honda Racing last year.

"I'm extremely happy to sign for OMG Racing for the 2020 roads season. They are dedicated to their racing and put their riders front and centre."

"I'm sure they'll be able to deliver a bike capable of winning," said Johnson.

OMG Racing will be competing on public roads circuits for the first time next year and will announce a team-mate for Johnson in due course.

Johnson has a best finish of ninth at the North West 200 in a 2015 Superbike race and has also been on the podium at the Ulster Grand Prix.

He won the Classic TT Superbike race over the Isle of Man Mountain Course in August.