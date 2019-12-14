Eunan McGlinchey to ride in World Supersport 300 series in 2020

Eunan McGlinchey was the 2018 British Junior Supersport champion

Former British Junior Supersport champion Eunan McGlinchey will ride a Kawasaki Ninja 400 in the World Supersport 300 series in 2020.

The Aghadowey rider will again be part of the Cork-based Team #109 as they make the step up to a world championship for the first time.

"We felt that it was the right move for us to make, and it was the right time to make it," said McGlinchey.

"With a solid pre-season we won't be far away from some good results."

McGlinchey was fourth in the 2019 British Superstock 600cc Championship.

Team manager Paul Tobin said: ""We are very excited as a team to be making the move to the World championship paddock after five successful and enjoyable years in the British Superbike championship.

"We are all very excited about not only the new challenge ahead, but taking on this new challenge with Eunan McGlinchey onboard, having re-signed him for a third successive season."

"Following the promising signs in his wild-card ride in the class at Donington Park earlier this year, we feel he has what it takes to compete in this class with the best in the world. I want to say a huge thank you on behalf of everyone in the team to all our sponsors for making this possible."