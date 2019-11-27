Graeme Irwin: Ex-British motocross champion to make one-off return to off-road in Belfast

Stuart Edmonds, Martin Barr and Graeme Irwin will be among the star attractions at the SSE Arena in January

Ex-British Motocross champion Graeme Irwin is to make a one-off return to off-road motorcycle sport at the Arenacross Tour in Belfast in January.

Irwin will compete at the SSE Arena on 17-18 January on his Honda 450cc British Championship winning bike.

The Carrickfergus rider has since made the switch to tarmac racing and enjoyed a best finish of 10th in his first year in the British Superstock 1000 series.

Joining Irwin will be distinguished Ballyclare competitor Martin Barr.

"The timing of the Belfast Arenacross suited me with it being in the off-season in my superbike campaign," said Irwin.

"I've won every championship in the UK but Arenacross, that's motivation," he added.

Barr returned to the event last year for the first time since 2013 and will use the AX Pro Lite 250 Championship as part of his preparation for moving back to the MX1 class in 2020 with his own KTM team.

Amongst the AX Pro line up will be Dublin rider Stuart Edmonds, who will be looking to make his mark on Arenacross after missing out through injury in previous seasons.

"I have been interested in the Arenacross since my last outing a few years ago in Belfast. It's something I have been trying to organise each year but due to injury and other things I wasn't able to.

"Thanks to my sponsors we were able to sort a really good package so I couldn't turn the opportunity down" explains Edmonds.