Football League and All-Ireland Club SFC dates confirmed as GAA release fixture schedule

Ryan McHugh and Donegal will open their Division 1 campaign against Mayo

Ulster champions Donegal will face Mayo in the first round of the Football League with Tyrone handed an opener against newly promoted Meath.

Donegal will host Mayo in Ballybofey on Saturday, 25 January, with Tyrone facing Meath in Healy Park a day later.

All-Ireland champions Dublin welcome beaten this year's beaten finalists Kerry to Croke Park on 25 January.

The GAA have also confirmed that the All-Ireland Club SFC semi-finals will take place on 4 and 5 January.

The final has been moved forward from St Patrick's Day to 19 January while the 2020/21 semi-finals are set for the weekend of 12 and 13 December.

Elsewhere in the 2020 Football League season, Monaghan take on Galway in their opening Division 1 clash on 26 January.

The Division 1 final takes place on 29 March. with no county fixtures scheduled for April.

Armagh begin their Division 2 campaign against Cavan at the Athletic Grounds on 25 January, while Derry's Division 3 campaign starts at Celtic Park against Leitrim on the same day.

Fermanagh travel to St Conleth's Park to take on Kildare in their Division 2 opener on 26 January with Down facing Tipperary in Division 3.

Antrim's Division 4 campaign gets under way on 26 January against Wexford in Glenavy.