Tyrone boss Harte hopes injured captain Donnelly could return ahead of schedule

Donnelly in National Football League action earlier this year

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte believes he could see injured skipper Mattie Donnelly back in action two months ahead of schedule.

Donnelly was ruled out for an estimated six months due to a serious hamstring injury which required surgery.

As it stands, the former All-Star will miss the entire National Football League, but Harte has issued a more optimistic update.

"With the help of God we can reduce that a bit," said Harte.

The Trillick clubman sustained the injury in a recent Ulster club quarter-final clash with Derrygonnelly, which St Macartan's lost on penalties.

"At the moment he's not where we would like him to be," added Harte. "I hope it's not six months, but I suppose people have to err on the side of caution.

"He's getting the best possible treatment and he's getting the best possible recovery assistance that we could possibly get for him.

"So we'll keep our fingers crossed that it isn't just quite as bad as that, but certainly we'll miss him until he is back."