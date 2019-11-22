North West 200: Alastair Seeley to ride for Kawasaki team at 2020 event

Alastair Seeley will ride for the Quattro Plant Bournemouth Kawasaki team at next year's North West 200.

Seeley, who has won a record 24 races at the event, will compete for the team in the Superbike, Superstock and Supersport races.

Pete Extance's picked up two victories at this year's event - Glenn Irwin winning the Superbike event and James Hillier the second Superstock outing.

The team are set to field a second as yet unnamed rider at the event.

Quattro Plant Kawasaki won the 2018 British Superbike Championship title with Leon Haslam.

Seeley took his first North West victory in 2008 and overhauled the late Robert Dunlop's previous record tally of 15 wins in 2016.

The Carrickfergus rider has amassed 36 podiums, with two-thirds of those rostrum finishes seeing him occupy the top step.

"I'm really pleased to be joining forces with the Quattro Plant Bournemouth Kawasaki team for the 2020 North West 200." said Seeley.

"I'll be jumping on machinery that won races at this year's event so I know Pete and his team do a good job. I'm also excited to be riding a Kawasaki Supersport bike again as the last time I did I took the record number of wins at the Triangle circuit.

"I'm looking forward to gelling with a new crew chief and team and getting plenty of track time on the bikes prior to the May event."