North West 200 secures three-year extension with event's title sponsors

fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils were title sponsors at this year's North West 200
Mervyn Whyte says the sponsorship extension will give North West 200 organisers the 'financial security required to plan for the future of the races'

The North West 200 will continue to have fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils as title sponsors over the next three years.

The two Northern Ireland companies were the principal sponsors of this year's races, which was the 90th anniversary of the motorcycling event.

"Their support is an indication of the platform the event can offer companies," said North West 200 Event Director Mervyn Whyte.

The 2020 North West 200 will be held from 10-16 May.

