Glenn Irwin joins Honda Racing team for BSB and international road races

Irwin experienced a turbulent 2019 season in British Superbikes

Glenn Irwin is to ride for the Honda Racing team in the 2020 British Superbike Championship, North West 200 and Isle of Man TT, where he will make his debut next year.

Glenn joins his brother Andrew in the Honda squad for the BSB series with an all-new Fireblade at their disposal.

Glenn endured a difficult 2019 season, splitting with both the JG Speedfit Kawasaki team and the Tyco BMW outfit.

The high point of his year was a fourth North West 200 Superbike success.

The 29-year-old had indicated a desire to compete at the TT for the first time next year and completed a parade lap when visiting the Isle of Man Festival of Motorcycling in August.

"I guess it's natural to be excited to join Honda, but I really am. I got a taste for the team at the end of this season with Andrew and got to see the structure and the atmosphere in the garage, it's an experienced team and to be associated with a brand like Honda, is a dream come true," said Irwin.

He continued: "I'm enjoying doing the homework for the TT and learning it, there's no expectations whatsoever, we're not going there to win in year one, the place requires a lot of respect and time and that's what we'll give it.

"It's a privilege to make my debut there on the new Fireblade as a lot of people will be wanting to see it in action, so I have to prepare the best I can for the most professional and safe job in my first year."

Yorkshire rider Davey Todd, a Supersport winner at the North West in 2019, will partner Irwin in spearheading the Japanese manufacturer's roads campaign in the Superbike and Superstock classes.

Irwin finished third in the 2018 BSB championship when riding for the PBM Ducati team and has won the last four Superbike races to be staged at the North West 200.

The Carrickfergus rider twice finished on the podium at the 2015 Ulster Grand Prix and was the winner of the Macau Grand Prix in 2017.

His brother Andrew ended his first term as part of the Honda Racing squad by finishing eighth in this year's series, including a maiden win at Thruxton in August.

Todd will take part in the British Superstock 1000cc championship as part of his deal with Honda.