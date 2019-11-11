Josh McErlean: Kilrea driver to contest iconic Monza Rally Show

Josh McErlean won the Junior British Rally Championship with a round to spare

Kilrea driver Josh McErlean will contest the iconic Monza Rally Show in Italy next month in a Hyundai i20 R5.

The 20-year-old, who won this year's Junior British Rally Championship with one round to go, will be co-driven by Keaton Williams.

McErlean will be hoping to make up for the disappointment of his retirement in Wales Rally GB when he competes for the Italian outfit PromoRacing Team.

McErlean was setting top-10 times before suffering a technical issue.

Following that wildcard drive in a round of the WRC he will now get back behind the wheel of the Hyundai to head to an event which traditionally attracts a star-studded entry list and huge crowds.

Motorsport icons such as seven-time time MotoGP Champion Valentino Rossi, Formula One ace Robert Kubica and Hyundai WRC star Dani Sordo have competed on the event previously which uses the circuit and perimeter roads to make up the event's eight stages.

"This is simply an amazing opportunity and I can't thank everyone around me enough for making this happen," said McErlean.

"Monza Rally Show is just one of those 'must-do' events and to be offered the chance to compete on such a high-profile European event behind the wheel of a Hyundai i20 R5 is pretty mind-blowing.

"It will be a great experience and I want to sample as many events as I can. It will all help my career in the future and that, of course, is my primary focus right now."

McErlean has been nominated for the Billy Coleman Award, which is handed out to the top young rally driver in Ireland.