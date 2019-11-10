Ulster club hurling final: Slaughtneil beat 14-man Dunloy to lift title

O'Doherty was fouled for his second-half penalty

Slaughtneil secured their third Ulster club hurling title in four years with a hard-fought eight-point victory over 14-man Dunloy at Pairc Esler.

Cormac O'Doherty scored the only goal of the game on 48 minutes as the Derry champions ran out 1-15 to 0-10 winners.

The Antrim outfit, who trailed by two points at the interval, had Nigel Elliott sent off in the 38th minute for a second yellow card.

Slaughtneil also won the Ulster title in 2016 and 2017.

Dunloy opened the scoring with an Eoin O'Neill point in the second minute and three minutes later there was the first of two fantastic first-half saves.

Slaughtneil's Brendan Rogers broke through and his well-struck shot was heading for the bottom corner but Dunloy keeper Ryan Elliott dived at full stretch to get his stick to the ball and turn it round the post.

The sides exchanged points and were tied at 0-3 to 0-3 when Slaughtneil keeper Oisin O'Doherty dived low to his left to keep out a powerful strike from Ronan Molloy.

Gerald Bradley scored an outstanding point from just inside his own half as Slaughtneil went in 0-8 to 0-6 ahead at the break.

The Antrim champions began to take control of the match after the break and had a man advantage from the 38th minute when Elliott saw red after flicking his stick at O'Doherty.

Conal Cunning, who top-scored for Dunloy with seven points, continued to add scores before another decisive foul on O'Doherty led to the penalty 12 minutes from time.

Man-of-the-match O'Doherty assumed responsibility and gave keeper Ryan Elliott no chance as he confidently drilled into the bottom corner.

Dunloy battled bravely with 14 men but Slaughtneil remained in control to lift the title.