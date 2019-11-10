Ulster club camogie final: Slaughtneil beat Loughgiel to win fourth title in a row

Shannon Graham scored Slaughtneil's second goal late in the first half

Slaughtneil secured their fourth consecutive Ulster club camogie title with a four-point victory over Loughgiel at Pairc Esler.

Olivia Rafferty and Shannon Graham scored goals as Slaughtneil recovered from a slow start to win 2-8 to 1-7.

A Clare McKillop goal helped Loughgiel into a 1-3 to 0-0 lead on seven minutes but the Derry champions responded to lead by three points at the break.

All four of Slaughtneil's club final wins have come against the Shamrocks.

With the Derry side having also won the last three All-Ireland club titles, they have now not lost a championship match since they were defeated by their Antrim rivals in the 2015 Ulster decider.

Loughgiel made a blistering start to the game, with Emma McMullan hitting the opening point as they went 0-3 to 0-0 up after five minutes.

That lead was further extended two minutes later when a long ball from Caitrin Dobbin led to a mistake by goalkeeper Jolene Bradley and McKillop was on hand to score from close range.

The holders began to play their way into the match and delivered an unanswered 1-2 in a three-minute spell, with Tina Bradley and Graham grabbing the points before Rafferty fired home the goal.

Shamrocks captain Maeve Connolly then slotted over a point for Loughgiel before Slaughtneil came strong in the second quarter of the game.

Bradley claimed another two points and Graham scored a 27th-minute goal to put the holders in front for the first time in the match.

There were only five points and two scorers in a quiet second half, with McMullan striking twice for Loughgiel take her tally for the game to 0-4.

Bradley got three for the winners, including the only point from open play after the break, to ensure she finished as the final's top scorer with 0-6.