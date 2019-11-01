All-Stars 2019: Tyrone duo among three Ulster players in football team of the year

Tyrone forward Cathal McShane earned his first All-Star

Tyrone have earned the biggest Ulster representation in this year's Football All-Stars with Ronan McNamee and Cathal McShane included.

Michael Murphy was the sole inclusion from Ulster champions Donegal.

Five-in-a-row All-Ireland champions Dublin dominated the team with seven players awarded in total.

Dublin captain Stephen Cluxton clinched the Footballer of the Year gong as Armagh's Rian O'Neill missed out on Young Player of the Year.

Having been pipped by Monaghan's Rory Beggan last time out, seven-time All-Ireland winner Cluxton earned the goalkeeper award for the sixth time, with three of his teammates - Michael Fitzsimons, Brian Howard and Jack McCaffrey - named in defence.

It was a particularly historic night for Cluxton, 37, who became the first goalkeeper to capture the Footballer of the Year honour since Offaly's Martin Furlong in 1982.

Brian Fenton was included in midfield for a fourth time while Paul Mannion and Con O'Callaghan were the two Dublin representatives among the forwards.

Tyrone, who missed out on the All-Ireland final after defeat in the semi-final by Kerry, earned two inclusions for the second year running, with McNamee and McShane capping fine campaigns with the Red Hands.

Donegal's Michael Murphy picked up his third award and first since 2014

Donegal's experienced forward Murphy earned his third All-Star award after also having been present in the 2012 and 2014 teams.

Kerry forward Sean O'Shea succeeded fellow Kingdom rising star David Clifford as Young Footballer of the Year.

O'Shea was one of four Kerrymen included in the football team of the year, with Tom O'Sullivan, David Moran and Clifford also included.

Tipperary's All-Ireland winning forward Seamus Callanan was named Hurler of the Year while Kilkenny's Adrian Mullen picked up the Young Hurler of the Year.

2019 Football All-Stars

Stephen Cluxton (Dublin); Michael Fitzsimons (Dublin), Ronan McNamee (Tyrone), Tom O'Sullivan (Kerry); Paddy Durcan (Mayo), Brian Howard (Dublin), Jack McCaffrey (Dublin); Brian Fenton (Dublin), David Moran (Kerry); Paul Mannion (Dublin), Sean O'Shea (Kerry), Michael Murphy (Donegal); David Clifford (Kerry), Cathal McShane (Tyrone), Con O'Callaghan (Dublin).

Footballer of the Year: Stephen Cluxton (Dublin)

Young Footballer of the Year: Sean O'Shea (Kerry)

2019 Hurling All-Stars

Brian Hogan (Tipperary); Sean Finn (Limerick), Ronan Maher (Tipperary), Cathal Barrett (Tipperary); Brendan Maher (Tipperary), Padraig Walsh (Kilkenny), Padraic Maher (Tipperary); Noel McGrath (Tipperary), Diarmuid O'Keeffe (Wexford); Lee Chin (Wexford), TJ Reid (Kilkenny), Colin Fennelly (Kilkenny); Aaron Gillane (Limerick), Seamus Callanan (Tipperary), Patrick Horgan (Cork).

Hurler of the Year: Seamus Callanan (Tipperary)

Young Hurler of the Year: Adrian Mullen (Kilkenny)