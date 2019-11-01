Ulster Club SFC: Clontibret out to down 'old masters' Crossmaglen - Greenan

Clontibret captain Brian Greenan expects 'huge challenge' from Crossmaglen

Ulster Club Senior Football Championship Date: Saturday, 2 November Throw-in: 19:00 GMT Venue: Athletic Grounds, Armagh Coverage: Live stream, live text commentary and match report on the BBC Sport NI website.

Brian Greenan admits Clontibret will be up against it when they take on Ulster Club SFC 'old masters' Crossmaglen Rangers on Saturday night.

The Monaghan champions face Armagh kingpins Rangers in the quarter-final at the Athletic Grounds, which will be streamed live on the BBC Sport NI website.

"Crossmaglen are old masters in Ulster Club, so we know we're up against it," said Clontibret captain Greenan.

"It's going to be a huge challenge."

Clontibret, who lost to Slaughtneil in the semi-final in their Ulster Club SFC appearance, hope they can draw on manager John McEntee's knowledge of Crossmaglen.

The former centre half forward won 27 titles with Rangers as a player before leading them to the All-Ireland club semi-final as joint manager alongside Oisin McConville.

While it remains to be seen if McEntee can mastermind a victory over Cross, Greenan has been impressed by his contribution since taking over Clontibret in January 2018.

"Last year, we had a tricky enough year, we were very close to going down into intermediate, so it was tough," admits Greenan.

"But this year we've had better numbers in training and we've been able to work more on our gameplan.

"He's brought an awful lot going forward, we were quite reliant on Conor McManus previously and we're a little bit less reliant on him now.

"He's a big player and he's always going to step up in the big games and knock over a few points for you, but we've developed more going forward with John - he's been working hard with that over the last couple of years."

Cross young guns ready to 'take the wheel' - Morgan

Media playback is not supported on this device Clontibret hope McEntee insight can help sink Cross

Crossmaglen's James Morgan, who will miss Saturday's clash with Clontibret due to a foot injury, says the younger members of the Armagh side's panel are 'ready' to prove themselves on the provincial stage.

The brunt of our team is quite young and inexperienced in Ulster, so they're out to prove themselves and take the wheel in that regard," said Morgan.

Morgan also feels that McEntee's involvement with Clontibret adds 'excitement' and an 'edge' to Saturday night's proceedings.

"John managed us for our last Ulster so now he's sort of in the way of the next one," said Morgan.

"It's going to be strange, but maybe more so for John, he has to give the water to the opposition now, but we're focused on the job we have to do this weekend and I'm sure John is too.

"Clontibret have so many stalwarts in their ranks. I was looking through their team and they have a lot of young, nippy forwards, exciting players, so we're going to have to be on our toes to combat them."