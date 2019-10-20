Ulster Club SFC: Derrygonnelly into quarters after beating Cargin 0-12 to 2-10 at Corrigan Park

Conall Jones scored an early goal to help Derrygonnelly reach the quarter-finals

Derrygonnelly Harps will face Trillick in the Ulster Club SFC quarter-finals after beating Cargin 0-12 to 2-10 at Corrigan Park.

Two goals in five first-half minutes established a six-point half-time lead for the Fermanagh champions, but Cargin fought back in the second period.

Conall Jones and Gavin McGovern scored the goals as the blustery conditions played their part in west Belfast.

Harps will face Tyrone champions Trillick on 3 November.

With Derrygonnelly playing into a strong wind in the first half, Kieran Close got the Antrim champions up and running with an early free.

But Harps hit back with the first goal in the eighth minute. Conall Jones' looping kick was aimed at Stephen McGullion, but with the forward under pressure from Justin Crozier, the ball eluded both men, bounced off the pitch and up into the roof of the net.

Garvan Jones added a quick point and, while Close notched a couple more scores for the Toome side, Harps delivered a killer blow with the second goal after 15 minutes.

McGullion drove past Kevin O'Boyle before firing the ball across the net, where McGovern was able to tap home from point-blank range despite the best efforts of Cargin's Martin Kane on the line.

Looking comfortable at 0-4 to 2-4 up at half-time, Derrygonnelly dropped off considerably in the second half as Cargin sought to chip away at the six-point deficit.

Garvan Jones pointed a free two minutes after the restart before Close added another free.

Wing half back Leigh Jones kicked the score of the match for Harps as he weaved and bobbed before sending his right-footed kick high into the sky and between the posts.

Tomas McCann struck three points in six minutes during a period of sustained pressure from Cargin, as Damian Cassidy's men made life difficult for the five-in-a-row Fermanagh kingpins.

The Antrim side reduced the arrears to four points before Garvan Jones eased the pressure on Derrygonnelly with a fine score as the game entered additional time.

Neil Gallagher notched his own beauty when he split the posts with a thunderous hit from 40 yards.

Cargin should have scored a goal when Paul McCann found Kevin McShane, who mistimed his kick and fired over the bar from four yards out.

That proved to be the last act as Derrygonnelly held on for a four-point win.

Win is absolutely massive - Jones

Harps captain Ryan Jones said it was 'massive' to get the job done against a stubborn and physical Cargin outfit.

However, having secured the club's first Ulster Club SFC away win, he knows his side will be underdogs when it comes to the quarter-final showdown with Trillick in two weeks' time.

"Coming up here today, we just thought we'd give it a lash," said Jones.

"To get the win is absolutely massive. The goals were probably soft from a Cargin point of view but we didn't give a damn as long as they were over the line.

"Cargin have quality and experience and we knew they'd come back at us, but we held on and got over the line.

"Trillick are a serious team, they won the Tyrone county final convincingly and they'll be massive favourites, so it'll be a massive task."