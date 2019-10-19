All-Ireland: Two-Tier Championship proposal passed at Special Congress

Dublin won their fifth All-Ireland in a row after a replay win over Kerry at Croke Park

A motion to support a two-tier All-Ireland Championship at a Special Congress has been passed with support from three quarters of delegates.

Counties competing in Division Three and Four of the Football League will now not contest the Sam Maguire unless they reach their provincial final.

The bottom 16 teams will instead play in an as yet unnamed second tier competition from next summer.

The change will happen in 2020 but is subject to a three-year trial period.

The Central Council motion needed a 60% majority to pass at Saturday's Special Congress in Cork and received 75.5% support.

The All-Ireland Qualifiers will now be open to teams from Division One and Two, plus any Division Three or Division Four sides who reach their provincial final.

Motion Two from Tipperary meaning that Tier 2 will be determined by league positions at the end of the 2020 National League was convincingly passed by 87.5%.

The new Tier 2 championship will be a straight knockout competition.