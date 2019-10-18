'It's been my dream since I was four or five years old' - Conor Glass on Derry return

Glass captained Derry minors to the Ulster title in 2015

Conor Glass says his lifelong ambition of playing for Derry senior football team remains undimmed despite his burgeoning status in another sport.

The former Oak Leaf minor captain is now an Australian rules footballer with Melbourne-based side Hawthorn.

But Glass, who has been training with Glen ahead of Sunday's Derry final with Magherafelt, remains determined to represent his county.

"It's been my dream since I was four or five years old," he said.

"To put on that Derry jersey and hopefully win the Sam Maguire, that's obviously still an aim.

"When I first went out [to Australia], I said I would take each year as they come and I don't want to look too far ahead.

"At the minute, I'm playing professional football out in Australia, but two years down the line I might be back here playing for Derry. We'll have to wait and see."

Glass signed for Hawthorn in October 2015 having captained the Derry minors to that year's Ulster title and All-Ireland semi-final.

After making his debut to widespread acclaim in July 2017, he established himself as a fixture in the Hawthorn senior team.

However, representing Derry at senior level remains a driving ambition of his.

"I don't want to be coming back here at 40 years of age and trying to play for Derry," said Glass.

"Hopefully it would late 20s, mid-20s or 30s, I'm not too sure - I'm kind of open to it.

"As long as I come back here and I'm still fit and able to play for Derry, I'll be pretty happy with that."



As for Sunday's Derry decider, Glass said he obviously 'won't be starting' for Glen given his contract with Hawthorn.

"I won't be starting obviously, I'm under contract at Hawthorn," he said.

"I want to be a part of it, helping whatever way I can and maybe coaching, providing some pointers to the players.

"It's definitely mixed feelings for me. I haven't been a part of it over the last three or four years but I've been following it.

"I've played with a lot of the boys that are playing on Sunday so I just want to see them win."