Jonny Davis: Former Ulster Rugby strength and conditioning coach joins Tyrone

Davis joined Ulster in 2006

Former Ulster Rugby strength and conditioning coach Jonny Davis has joined Tyrone GAA.

He replaces Peter Donnelly, who has moved in the opposite direction to take up a full-time post at Kingspan.

Davis will link up with former Antrim attacker Kevin Madden, who was another recent high-profile coaching appointment by the Red Hands.

"I don't see his lack of gaelic games experience as a problem," said Tyrone manager Mickey Harte.

"He comes highly recommended from different sporting backgrounds. It's not necessarily game-specific, it's conditioning-specific that he's interested in.

"He is able to get rugby players and road racers up to top level, it's about getting people to perform at the highest level.

"He'll be joining with the medical people that we have, the physios and doctor, and working together in that team as much as anything else."