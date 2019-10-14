Charlie Vernon: Armagh's two-time Ulster champion retires from inter-county football

Vernon helped Armagh to two Ulster titles during a 14-year inter-county career

Armagh's Charlie Vernon has announced his retirement from inter-county football after 14 years with the Orchard County.

The versatile Armagh Harps man helped his county to two Ulster titles in 2006 and 2008.

The 32-year-old also won three National League titles after helping the Armagh minors to Ulster success in 2005.

"It has been a great honour and privilege to play for Armagh over the past 14 years," said Vernon.

"I have been fortunate to have played with and against, some of the greatest players to have played our game and have met some extraordinary people along the way.

"I would also like to sincerely thank my club Armagh Harps for all their loyalty and support throughout my time with Armagh.

After joining the senior panel in 2005, Vernon's form helped Armagh defeat Donegal in the 2006 Ulster final.

After Armagh bowed out at the quarter-final stage in 2007, Vernon was part of the side that beat Fermanagh in the 2008 decider in Clones.

'Thank you through all the highs and lows'

His statement added: "It has been a great privilege to represent the club at county level for so many years.

"I look forward to continue playing with them in the coming years and hope we can emulate our success of 2017.

"To the Armagh supporters, a massive thank you for all the support over the years through all the highs and lows.

"The passion and dedication of the Armagh support has always been an inspiration to every squad I have been involved with.

Vernon helped Armagh win their third straight Ulster title in 2006

"I have memories that I will always treasure and I look forward to joining you in the stands and terraces to support the Armagh team."

A spokesperson for the Armagh County Board said: "Coiste Ard Mhacha extend our thanks to Charlie for his 14 years of outstanding service.

"Charlie led by example on and off the pitch and was hugely respected and regarded by his fellow players and management teams.

"We thank him for his loyalty, commitment and dedication he has given to Armagh football and beyond, and we wish Charlie and his family all the very best in the coming years."