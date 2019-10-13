Kilcoo deny Warrenpoint in Down decider as Trillick take Tyrone title

Lee Brennan was in fine form as Trillick beat Errigal Ciaran in the Tyrone decider

Warrenpoint were denied a first Down Senior Football Championship title in 66 years as Kilcoo edged a tense decider 1-12 to 0-14 at Pairc Esler.

Dylan Ward scored the game's only goal as the Magpies clinched a seventh title in eight years.

Trillick won their first Tyrone title since 2015 with a 0-12 to 2-4 victory over Errigal Ciaran at Healy Park.

Castlerahan defended their Cavan SFC crown after beating Ramor United 1-9 to 0-10 at Breffni Park.

Ward goal decisive as Kilcoo regain Down title

It was a poignant start to the afternoon in Newry as the All-Ireland winning Down teams of 1991 and 1994 took to the field before throw-in to honour Down legend Eamonn Burns, who passed away earlier this week aged 56.

They were led by Cathal and Thomas Burns, Eamonn's two sons, before a minute's silence was impeccably observed.

It's been a long road back to the final for Point and they played as though they were determined to make their first appearance in a Down decider since 1978 count.

Ryan Mallon kicked the opening score, but the Point forward was denied an early goal when, having collected Donagh McAleenan's hand pass, his right-footed shot was met by Kilcoo keeper Michael McCourt's strong right hand.

That proved Point's biggest goal chance in a first half which simmered without ever really catching fire.

Paul Devlin kicked three frees for Kilcoo while Ross McGarry landed three for Point.

The Magpies could have scored the game's opening goal when Ryan Johnston drove in between two Point defenders before firing his right-footed shot just wide of Gary McMahon's right-hand post.

Early in the second half, Darryl Branagan was black carded for his challenge on Donagh McAleenan before Point keeper McMahon produced a brilliant save to deny Aidan Branagan.

A fine Ross McGarry point from play edged Point ahead before Jerome Johnston shot just wide after having been found by Ryan Johnston.

With the game opening up, Ross McGarry punched wide before Kilcoo ran straight up the other end and narrowly missed through Shealan Johnston with the decider poised at 0-8 apiece.

The first goal arrived 21 minutes into the second half when Conor Laverty found Dylan Ward, who calmly lifted the ball over the onrushing McMahon.

Point could have hit back immediately, but McGarry could only punch wide after Donagh McAleenan's pass.

A tight decider all the way, a succession of late scores gave Kilcoo a cushion a three-point cushion heading into additional time.

Point pushed and scored two late points, but their wait for county honours continues as Kilcoo celebrate a seventh title in eight years.

Trillick retake place at the Tyrone summit

A strong second-half performance helped Trillick win their first Tyrone senior club title since 2015 with a two-point victory over Errigal Ciaran at Healy Park.

The losing side scored the game's only two goals through Odhran Robinson and Peter Harte, but the Macartan's outfit kept the scoreboard ticking over throughout to record a 0-12 to 2-4 victory.

Trillick made a good start to the decider and raced into a three-point lead in the opening minutes, but their momentum was halted when an error from goalkeeper Joe Maguire led to an Errigal Ciaran goal.

Maguire looked like he was trying to pass it wide when the ball slipped from his hands and was prodded into an empty net by Odhran Robinson to put his side into a 1-1 to 0-3 lead.

Trillick hit back twice to regain the lead with 15 minutes gone but the rest of the half was a very cagey affair, meaning they went in 0-5 to 1-1 up at half-time.

As they did in the first half, Trillick made a strong start after the interval as points from Matthew Donnelly and Lee Brennan stretched their lead before Cormac Quinn responded for the Ballygawley men.

Brennan notched another two frees as Trillick took charge of the match to lift the trophy despite Peter Harte scoring a late penalty for Errigal.

Castlerahan exact revenge on Ramor to defend Cavan crown

Oisin O'Connell's early goal helped Castlerahan win their second Cavan SFC in a row with a 1-09 to 0-10 win over Ramor United, getting revenge for the 2016 final at Breffni Park in the process.

James Brady kicked Ramor's first point before Castlerahan went up the other end and O'Connell beat Liam Brady in the United goal.

Adrian Cole and Killiam Maguire scored for Ramor either side of Cormac Daly's point from play, which was mirrored by Castlerahan's Enda O'Connell and Shane O'Reilly either side of a second point for Cole.

Castlerahan's Oisin Kiernan and Paul Smith exchanged points with United's Cathal Maguire and James Brady, with a free from the latter reducing Castlerahan's lead to one point at half-time.

The holders came out firing after the restart, with Fergal Flanagan and O'Connell stretching the Ballyjamesduffside outfit's lead to three points.

However, a burst of points from Ramor, courtesy of Brady, Adam O'Connell and Mark Magee, brought the Virginia side level, but Cian Mackey's point from play edged Castlerahan back in front.

There was only one final point in the final 15 minutes, with Karl Cosgrove securing back-to-back titles for Castlerahan.