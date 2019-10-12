Sunflower Trophy: Christian Iddon to return to Bishopscourt meeting

Christian Iddon has been competing for the Tyco BMW team in British Superbikes

Bishopscourt circuit lap record holder Christian Iddon is to return to compete at the Sunflower Trophy meeting at the county Down track on 25-26 October.

The Tyco BMW rider missed the event last year through injury.

He last raced at the Sunflower Trophy event in 2016, when he was narrowly beaten in the feature race by Glenn Irwin on the PBM Ducati.

Iddon just missed out on the Showdown for the 2019 BSB series after suffering a broken leg in a crash at Knockhill.

The 34-year-old smashed the magical 100mph barrier with an average lap speed of 100.676mph in the opening Superbike race of the day three years ago.

Iddon currently lies 10th in the British Superbike standings, with best finishes of fourth at Knockhill and Cadwell Park.

The Stockport-born rider will come up against defending Sunflower champion and newly-crowned British Superstock 1000cc title winner Richard Cooper at the County Down track.