Sunflower Trophy: Richard Cooper to defend title at Bishopscourt

Cooper is now a two-time British Superstock champion

Richard Cooper is to defend his Sunflower Trophy title at this year's event at Bishopscourt on 25-26 October.

The 36-year-old took a Superbike treble on his debut at the County Down circuit last year, including the feature race.

The Nottingham rider dominated this year's British Superstock 1000cc series, securing the championship crown with two rounds remaining.

Cooper also made his North West 200 bow in May, finishing second behind James Hillier in Saturday's Superstock race.

The Buildbase Suzuki rider edged out Danny Buchan by only 0.015 seconds in last year's 12-lap Sunflower Trophy event, with Michael Laverty third.

He also narrowly got the better of two-time Sunflower winner Buchan in the two Superbike outings to complete his hat-trick at the meeting run by the Hillsborough & District Motorcycle Club meeting.