Wales Rally GB: McErlean upbeat despite debut retirement

Josh McErlean won the Junior British Rally Championship with a round to spare

Northern Ireland's Josh McErlean says he is staying positive despite being forced out of his World Rally debut at Wales Rally GB.

McErlean impressed and matched several WRC2 front-runners in his Hyundai i20 R5 before retiring on stage six with a mechanical issue.

"I can't fail to take huge positives away from the stages that we completed," said the 20-year-old.

"It's been such an overwhelming experience."

The Kilrea driver secured the Junior British Rally Championship title with a round the spare and his drive at Wales Rally GB was backed by the BRC and Motorsport UK.

McErlean had set top-10 R5 times on his first World Rally appearance

The Billy Coleman Award nominee tested in France ahead of the event with co-driver Keaton Williams, and says the step up from R2 to R5 machinery felt natural.

"From the moment I stepped into the Hyundai in France, I felt really at home in the car," said McErlean.

"It gave me huge amounts of confidence, even competing on my very first World Championship event which is a huge challenge in its own right.

"But I wasn't pushing at all, I found a pace I was happy with and kept that up in the morning's loop, which turned out to be the right approach."

McErlean has been nominated for the Billy Coleman Award, which is for the top young rally driver in Ireland

McErlean impressed in only his third WRC stage and beat several drivers, including 2003 World Champion and eventual class winner Petter Solberg.

After the opening loop, the McErlean sat in 13th spot from 25 competitors, but would have to park up the Hyundai due to a technical issue with the i20 on stage six.

McErlean was happy with his result over the morning's stages and feels there is much more to come in the future.

"To be mixing with the WRC2 guys on my first few competitive miles in the car is encouraging," he added.

"Of course, I`d love to get out again in the future so we will now go and work hard on next year's plans and see what happens."