British Superbikes: Dubliner Jack Kennedy retains Supersport title

Dubliner Jack Kennedy retained his British Supersport title by taking victory in the 12-lap sprint race at Donington Park on Saturday.

Yamaha-mounted Kennedy came home three seconds ahead of Brad Jones to make it a remarkable 17 wins this season and win the series with three races to go.

Kennedy has an unassailable 76-point lead over Jones ahead of Sunday's feature race.

Andrew Irwin will compete in the British Superbike races on Sunday.

Korie McGreevy and Eunan McGlinchey will be in action as they chase the Superstock 600cc crown.