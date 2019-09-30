World Superbikes: Jonathan Rea says latest title was his 'biggest challenge' after capturing historic fifth crown

Jonathan Rea's fifth WSB title sees him surpass boyhood hero Carl Fogarty's tally of four

Jonathan Rea believes the latest of his five straight World Superbike titles was his most challenging after recovering from a 61-point deficit.

The Ballymena rider, 32, trialled Alvaro Bautista, who won the first 11 races of the season, but roared back to retain his crown with two rounds left.

Rea completed his astonishing comeback with victory in Race Two at Magny-Cours after Bautista crashed out early.

"I think it was the biggest challenge [of the five]," said Rea.

"This year, I had to learn to lose and we did that. It's not a feeling I enjoy.

"I feel like next year is going to be another tough challenge."

Rea's triumph sees him surpass Carl Fogarty's tally of four WSB titles and equals compatriot Joey Dunlop's achievement of five successive Formula One world titles between 1982 and 1986.

The Northern Irishman, who has won 12 races this season, admits he thought it wasn't going to happen for him this year after a tough start to the season left him in Bautista's rear view mirror.

"After May, it really felt like it wasn't going to happen," added Rea.

"It wasn't really on and there was no light at the end of the tunnel, but we kept waking up and believing our opportunity would come.

Rea recovered from a 61-point deficit to win the world title with two rounds to spare

"We managed to get our head above water and it felt a bit like a boxing match.

"Those first few rounds I survived and I was on the ropes, but there was never a knockout punch. I managed to regain my composure and to do it with two rounds to go is mad.

"The hardest race was Assen because I've been strong there all over my career and we got beaten pretty badly. It's a true story of never giving up. I have to thank my team for it."

Rea not thinking of retirement

Having flirted with the idea of retirement after completing a hat-trick of world titles in 2017, Rea admits that he's put that idea to bed with his focus now solely on continuing his fruitful working relationship with Kawasaki.

"I think we talked about a retirement clause a couple of years ago but I don't see that now," he said.

"I started to talk about 'maybe that's enough, I'm getting old' but I actually have no idea what I would do, so I feel like I can be competitive for the next few years and I don't see retirement, so let's see."

Standing on the podium was somewhat bittersweet this time, however, with Rea admitting that he's longing to get back home and celebrate with his family, who weren't there at Magny-Cours.

"On the podium, the SBK press officer showed me a video of Tarsh and I just started crying.

"It was sad that they weren't there to enjoy that moment with me, but they've been here pretty much every step of the way through the journey, so I can't wait to get home."