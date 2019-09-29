World Superbikes: Jonathan Rea is second in sprint race to edge closer to title

Rea again had to settle for second behind Razgatlioglu who also won Saturday's Race One in Magny-Cours

Jonathan Rea could secure a fifth straight World Superbike title later on Sunday after finishing second in the sprint race in Magny-Cours.

As was the case on Saturday, Northern Irishman Rea was again pipped by Turkey's Toprak Razgatlioglu in the 10-lap sprint race.

But with Rea's nearest rival Alvaro Bautista only finishing fifth, the championship margin is now 104 points.

A Rea Race Two win will secure him the title if Bautista finishes below 11th.

There are two remaining rounds in the championship with a maximum of 124 points available and if the 32-year-old Kawasaki rider takes victory later on Sunday and the Spaniard is outside the top 11, the gap will be insurmountable.

Dutchman Michael van der Mark led after the first lap in the 10-lap sprint race but was overhauled by Rea on lap two.

Razgatlioglu again made his way through the field from 16th on the grid to clinch victory

However, Razgatlioglu produced another sensational charge after his maiden series win on Saturday to take the lead on lap seven.

The Turk, who as on Saturday started from 16th on the grid, held off a determined challenge from Rea in the closing stages to take victory with van der Mark completing the podium positions.

Welshman Chaz Davies took fourth spot ahead of Bautista with England's Alex Lowes completing the top six.

If Rea wins the title he will better Carl Fogarty's tally of four WSB titles and equal compatriot Joey Dunlop's achievement of five consecutive Formula One world titles between 1982 and 1986.

Rea has won 11 races this season, including two at the last round in Portugal, with Bautista occupying the top step of the podium on 15 occasions.

The 32-year-old clinched double successes at Magny-Cours in 2018 and 2015 and picked up another victory in 2017.

Bautista won the first 11 races of the season to build a 61-point advantage over Rea but crashes at four consecutive rounds in Spain, Italy, Great Britain and the United States dealt a serious setback to his title chances.