Aaron Clifford 'getting stronger' after suffering serious head injury in Snetterton crash

Aaron Clifford was sixth in last year's British Superstock 600 series

Motorcycle racer Aaron Clifford's condition is said to be "improving" as he continues to recover from a serious head injury sustained in a crash at the Snetterton British Superbike round.

The County Meath rider, 19, came off along with two other riders in an incident on the warm-up lap for the National Superstock 600cc race in July.

"Aaron has improved over the last number of weeks. He is getting stronger with every day that passes," read an update posted on his father's Facebook page.

"He still has a tracheotomy in his throat but he no longer requires ventilation support but is still getting oxygen.

"He has moved from Neurosciences Critical Care Unit (NCCU) to a specialist neuroscience ward in Addensbroke hospital. Here, he is still attended to constantly by nursing staff but it is no longer one to one support.

"The plan over the next few weeks is to get the tracheostomy out and to get into the rehab ward of Addensbroke.

"From there we are looking to go to the National Rehab Hospital in Dun Laoghaire, but this is proving to be difficult to set up.

"He is more alert now, recognizing us and making slight communication with us. He is getting stronger with everyday that passes."

The Duleek teenager was lying fourth in the championship standings at the time of his accident, having achieved a second and two third places this season.

He was sixth in the same series last season.