British Superbikes: Andrew Irwin finishes 12th as Redding does double at Assen

Andrew Irwin finished 12th as Scott Redding clinched a superb double in the opening Championship Showdown race at Assen.

Carrickfergus rider Irwin ended up 19.245 seconds behind Redding, who finished ahead of title challenger Tommy Bridewell in second.

Redding tops the standings on 595 points with Josh Brookes on 581 and Bridewell on 544.

Glenn Irwin finished 15th having failed to finish the first race on Sunday.

Andrew Irwin drops down one in the standings to eighth, falling behind Xavi Fores.

Be Wider Ducati rider Redding finished three seconds ahead of Oxford Racing Ducati's Bridewell, with Danny Buchan making up the podium at the Dutch track.

Former MotoGP rider Redding took the lead with nine laps remaining and stayed ahead to extend his lead at the top of the rankings over Brookes to 14 points.

Redding had earlier re-taken the points lead after a comfortable victory in the first race, having been helped after Bridewell's crash.

There are five races remaining in total, with two to come at Donington Park next between 4-6 October.