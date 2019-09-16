All-Ireland: Two-Tier Championship proposal vote goes to Special Congress

Dublin won their fifth All-Ireland in a row after a replay win over Kerry at Croke Park

A decision on a two-tier All-Ireland Championship will made at a Special Congress in Cork on 19 October.

If successful, the All-Ireland Qualifiers will be open to teams from Divisions one and two, plus any Division three or four sides who reach their Provincial Final.

The new Tier 2 championship would be a straight knockout competition.

The Congress will also vote on a number of rule changes and alterations to the All-Ireland quarter-final format.

If the vote at Páirc Uí Chaoimh is successful, Provincial Championships will continue in their current format, however the number of qualifying rounds for the All-Ireland will drop from four to two.

The vote will decide if league status at the start or end of 2020 will determine who is eligible for the All-Ireland qualifiers.

Teams in Divison Three and Four would be eligible for the All-Ireland qualifiers if they win their Provincial Championships

The GAA plan to adjust the All-Ireland quarter-final group stage, with the round one winners set to face each other in the second set of fixtures to try and limit any 'dead rubbers' in the last quarter-final matches.

Congress will also vote on giving the Central Competitions Controls Committee (CCCC) the power to fix neutral quarter-final games for venues other than Croke Park if deemed appropriate.

From 2017, Croke Park was a fixed neutral venue for the Super 8s, which meant Dublin effectively had two home matches in their three quarter-final games.

At the weekend's Central Council meeting it was decided to forward three of the experimental rules that were trialled during this year's league campaign.

The taking of all kick-outs from the 20 metre line and and the introduction of a 10-minute 'sin bin' for players who receive a black card will be voted on in Cork.

Also, the awarding of a 'mark' to players who cleanly catch a ball kicked from on or outside the opposition's 45m line, that travels at least 20m and without touching the ground will be discussed.

If passed, the changes would come into effect for the 2020 championship.