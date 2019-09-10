Darren Gleeson: Former Tipp goalkeeper named new Antrim hurling manager

Gleeson won two All-Ireland medals as a player with Tipperary

Darren Gleeson has been appointed as the new Antrim senior hurling manager.

The ex-Tipperary goalkeeper steps up to replace former boss Neal Peden, who has taken on a new director of hurling role with the county.

Gleeson was part of Peden's coaching team, as well as being goalkeeping coach with All-Ireland winners Tipp.

Lenny Harbinson, meanwhile, will continue in his role as manager of the Saffrons senior football team for a third term.

Gleeson, who won the All Ireland as a player with Tipp in 2010 and 2016, has been appointed on a three-year term and will announce his backroom team over the next few weeks.

As well as his All-Ireland medals as a player, Gleeson also won six Munster senior hurling titles and one national hurling league.

The 38-year-old collected an All Star Award in 2014 and was also nominated for the award the following two years.

In his coaching role with Tipperary, Gleeson worked under Liam Sheedy, who previously had a consultancy role with the Saffrons.

Conor McCann says Antrim want promotion and the Joe McDonagh Cup title in 2020

McCann backs Gleeson and Peden appointments

Antrim captain Conor McCann has welcomed Gleeson's appointment.

"We're really excited and looking forward to this season," said the Antrim skipper.

"We have a good relationship with Darren and he did a lot of really good work with us last year.

"It will not be easy. He will push us. We want to do well in the league. We want to get playing more regularly in the a higher division which is 1B.

"So getting promotion is the first aim but after that it's winning the Joe McDonagh Cup."

McCann also believes that ex-manager Peden will be a good fit for the new director of hurling role.

"It's going to be a really big position and will be all about bringing teams through from under-16, minor, under-21 through to senior.

"Getting a structure in place is going to be key to Antrim progressing. Neal will play a big role in that and he's a good man to have there."